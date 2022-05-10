Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Stock Holdings Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,787,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $367,994,000 after acquiring an additional 56,201 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Albany International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,738,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $242,177,000 after purchasing an additional 44,531 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Albany International by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,072,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,451,000 after purchasing an additional 74,489 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Albany International by 161.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 905,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,574,000 after purchasing an additional 558,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Albany International by 7.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 794,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53,106 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIN. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $74.17 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Albany International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

