Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $368.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $307.00 to $368.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALB. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $257.67.

ALB stock opened at $221.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.22. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $152.58 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 66.39%.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,328,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter worth approximately $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Albemarle by 75.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,987,000 after buying an additional 523,340 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,873,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Albemarle by 938.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,115,000 after purchasing an additional 363,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

