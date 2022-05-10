Altman Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,684 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.5% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $264.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.33. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.