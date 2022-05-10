American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 2,354 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.08.

Shares of LNC opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $55.19 and a one year high of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.98.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

