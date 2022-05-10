American Century Companies Inc. Buys 18,047 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,792 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 20,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 512,892 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 76,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares during the period. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MFG opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

