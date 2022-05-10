American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Suzano during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,600,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Suzano during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,303,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Suzano by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,473 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Suzano by 596.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 182,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Suzano by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 159,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 127,999 shares during the last quarter.

Suzano stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. Suzano S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $13.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 125.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suzano S.A. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.1263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.92%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Suzano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

