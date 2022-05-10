American Century Companies Inc. Sells 16,882 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,882 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 282,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 14,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.33.

Shares of URI opened at $286.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.80. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.59 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

