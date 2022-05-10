Analysts Expect W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $334.81 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $334.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W. P. Carey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $319.31 million and the highest is $350.30 million. W. P. Carey reported sales of $319.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. P. Carey will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover W. P. Carey.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,987,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,897,000 after buying an additional 722,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,980,000 after buying an additional 605,568 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 8,087.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,199,000 after purchasing an additional 315,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1,199.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,092,000 after purchasing an additional 266,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $86.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.19 and a 200-day moving average of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.057 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 153.26%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

