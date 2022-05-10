Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,308 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.2% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $152.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.68. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.39.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.