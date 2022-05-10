Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,153 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.6% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $183,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,049 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.0% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 408,409 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,790,000 after purchasing an additional 28,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $152.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.68. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.39.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

