Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.0% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,151,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,441 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,795,295,000 after purchasing an additional 759,577 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,361,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,413,006,000 after purchasing an additional 197,442 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $152.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price target on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.39.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.