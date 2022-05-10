Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Stock Position Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.23. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.79). Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 7.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

