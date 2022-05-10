Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 35,498 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

APAM stock opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 146.56% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.19%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

