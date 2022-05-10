Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Has $734,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.5% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $264.58 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

