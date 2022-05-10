Asset Planning Corporation Buys 85 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Asset Planning Corporation boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,597 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.5% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 11.8% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 8.7% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $264.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.33. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.