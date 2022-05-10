Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of Balchem worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 195.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BCPC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Balchem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

BCPC stock opened at $118.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.85. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $117.39 and a 52 week high of $174.29.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

