BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) will report $122.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.10 million. BancFirst reported sales of $126.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $504.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.70 million to $525.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $530.65 million, with estimates ranging from $505.60 million to $555.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BancFirst.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 38.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut BancFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $194,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $1,640,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in BancFirst by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in BancFirst by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $83.90 on Tuesday. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.75%.

BancFirst Company Profile (Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.