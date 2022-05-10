Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group stock opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.15. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.32 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on B. Alembic Global Advisors cut Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In related news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

