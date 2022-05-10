BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,486 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 47,384 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,709,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,608,210 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 810,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,351,000 after acquiring an additional 599,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,275,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($26.94) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.36) to GBX 2,500 ($30.82) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,190.65.

NYSE:BHP opened at $62.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.77. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

