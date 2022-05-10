BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,750 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of BlackBerry worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 79,583.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,194 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $111,738.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,519 shares in the company, valued at $472,781.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

