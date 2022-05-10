Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $35.27 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,859 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.4% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush lowered their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $264.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.73 and its 200-day moving average is $309.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

