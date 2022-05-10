Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,291,000 after purchasing an additional 383,124 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 883,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,720,000 after purchasing an additional 231,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 32,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $390,330.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $309,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EPAY. StockNews.com cut Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $56.92.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.