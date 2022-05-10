Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.09. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $41.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.52.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 129.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GBT shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

