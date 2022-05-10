Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CELH. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Celsius by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Celsius by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $41.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.54 and a beta of 1.95. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $110.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.05.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.09 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

