CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,236 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EAF. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GrafTech International stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.
GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.
