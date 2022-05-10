CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 4,283 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in OPKO Health by 4.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,639,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 103,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,954,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 69,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 124,720 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 989,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 187,633 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 897,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPK opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.49. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.79 and a beta of 1.88.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,085,000 shares of company stock worth $3,351,900. 41.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OPK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

