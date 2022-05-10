CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,586 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,519,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,374,000 after buying an additional 931,335 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 892.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 121,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 109,505 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 488,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 321,932 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 10.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 389,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

FNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

