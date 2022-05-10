CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,170 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,444,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,505 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,241,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,455,000 after acquiring an additional 165,777 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.6% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,824,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,838,000 after acquiring an additional 174,806 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,711,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after acquiring an additional 87,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after acquiring an additional 287,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $16.23.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

