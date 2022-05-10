CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 10,461 Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $80,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $261,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLND shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. William Blair cut shares of Blend Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.
BLND stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Blend Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70.
Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $80.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Blend Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blend Labs (BLND)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.