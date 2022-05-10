CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 17,324 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,531 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other news, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $5,223,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $8,567,000. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54.

Investors Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.