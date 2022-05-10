CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) by 100.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of CleanSpark worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CleanSpark by 144.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at $851,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 13.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

In other CleanSpark news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli acquired 3,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $37,531.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Leigh Wood acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

CLSK stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.89 million, a P/E ratio of -80.56 and a beta of 4.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $23.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.60 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.

