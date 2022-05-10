Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COHR. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coherent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Coherent stock opened at $266.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.98 and a beta of 1.31. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.04 and a fifty-two week high of $278.34.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $384.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.90 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

