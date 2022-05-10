Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 114,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,396,000. Apple accounts for about 6.0% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.39.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $152.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

