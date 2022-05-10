Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,285,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Crescent Point Energy worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $714.33 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 72.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

