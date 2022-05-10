CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Purchases 1,300 Shares

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $23,751.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 876,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,016,468.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 3,600 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,528.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 10,406 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $190,637.92.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 9,551 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,401.26.

On Monday, April 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 7,400 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,790.00.

CTO stock opened at $60.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $67.38.

CTO Realty Growth’s stock is going to split on the morning of Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 1st.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 425.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jonestrading increased their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.