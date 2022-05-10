Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 59,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 22,775 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 447.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 75,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 61,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

DHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.92.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $4.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.97%.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

