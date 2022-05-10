DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,480 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $264.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.33. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

