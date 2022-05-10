Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 49,121 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.23% of Enerplus worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enerplus by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Enerplus by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,471,446 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after buying an additional 83,837 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,759,520 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 409,087 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 30,471 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$26.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 71.29%. The company had revenue of $258.83 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

