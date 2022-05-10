Ervin Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 85,781 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ervin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 85,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,232,000. Apple accounts for 12.2% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.39.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $152.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.68. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

