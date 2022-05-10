Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Essent Group worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 198.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter worth $204,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESNT stock opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.21.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $1.06. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $264.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

