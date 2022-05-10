Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. HSBC cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of WTRG opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $53.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average is $48.60.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

