Fagan Associates Inc. Has $37.31 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,945 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 7.1% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho decreased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $264.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

