Financial Avengers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,446 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.6% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 13,684 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Microsoft by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 145,857 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,055,000 after purchasing an additional 22,653 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $264.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.33. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

