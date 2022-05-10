First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 25,210 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,210 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of National Vision worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in National Vision by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.58. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.78.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. National Vision had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

EYE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

National Vision Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.