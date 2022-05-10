First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 28,757 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,757 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of WesBanco worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in WesBanco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 296,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in WesBanco by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 28,443 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in WesBanco by 315.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,793 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in WesBanco by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 690,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,156,000 after buying an additional 134,416 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in WesBanco by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 15,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSBC opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average is $35.12. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.93.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. WesBanco had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

In other WesBanco news, Director Kerry M. Stemler bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $26,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,232.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WSBC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

