First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 39,611 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 215.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,611 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Hamilton Lane worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLNE. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $64.71 and a one year high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

About Hamilton Lane (Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.