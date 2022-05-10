First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 8,351 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of American Equity Investment Life worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,764 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 137.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 3.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 55.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 33,969 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $612,500.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $1,112,023 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.20. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.37.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.85 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

