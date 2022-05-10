First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 932 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in NICE were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 940.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in NICE in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $184.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $179.13 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.30 and its 200 day moving average is $254.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.16). NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. NICE’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NICE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

NICE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.