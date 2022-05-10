First Trust Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 93,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Kymera Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after acquiring an additional 36,281 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 150,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,975,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,725,033.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KYMR opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $943.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.20.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 194.23%. The business had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KYMR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

