First Trust Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 78,358 Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Denbury as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,534,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Denbury by 704.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Denbury by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 285,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after acquiring an additional 58,614 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Denbury by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000.

DEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.97.

DEN opened at $65.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.09. Denbury Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $91.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.55 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 8.79%. Denbury’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

